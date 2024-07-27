Bernies Sanders explains why he is apprehensive to endorse Kamala Harris

Washington DC - In a recent interview, Senator Bernie Sanders explained why he is holding off on endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) recently argued that he needs more "specificity" on Kamala Harris' views before he can publicly endorse her for president. © Collage: Montinique Monroe & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Sanders sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where he explained that while he will do "everything" he can to help her defeat Republican Donald Trump, he wants to "make sure that the vice president is listening to the working class of this country."

Sanders listed several issues he would like to hear Harris address, including social security and medicare expansion, raising the minimum wage to a livable wage, canceling student loan debt, and affordable housing.

The Vermont senator's comments come after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek re-election, and the Democratic Party has largely gotten behind Harris to take his place.

While a number of prominent Democrats have endorsed the vice president, such as former President Barack Obama, Sanders, who has been a vocal Biden supporter, has yet to do so.

Some critics have argued that the party has rushed to nominate her without allowing voters to have a proper understanding of her current views and how she would plan to govern.