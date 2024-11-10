Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to get their priorities straight after Trump win

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has once again cast blame on Democrats for Donald Trump's 2024 election win, calling on the party to prioritize a working-class agenda going forward.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during an October 2024 "Our Fight, Our Future" rally ahead of the voter registration deadline in Austin, Texas. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In my view, the Democrats lost this election because they ignored the justified anger of working class America and became the defenders of a rigged economic and political system," Sanders wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by the Boston Globe.

The two-time former Democratic presidential candidate accused the party of failing to address working people's concerns around skyrocketing wealth inequality, food insecurity, and other injustices.

"Donald Trump won this election because he tapped into that anger," explained the Vermont independent, who caucuses with Democrats.

Trump's response, Sanders said, was to redirect that anger away from the true culprits – corporate elites – toward immigrants, whom the Republican has accused of "invading" the country.

"That explanation is grossly racist, cruel, and fallacious. But it is an explanation," the senator acknowledged.

The remarks reflect a statement Sanders shared on Wednesday after Trump's victory, an outcome he described as "no great surprise" given the Democratic Party had "abandoned working class people."