Bernie Sanders makes surprise Coachella appearance and draws thousands to LA rally

Los Angeles, California - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders visited California over the weekend as he continues to travel around the country to speak out against President Donald Trump .

On Saturday, Senator Bernie Sanders held a giant rally in Los Angeles and made a surprise appearance at Coachella as he continues his tour across America. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent weeks, Sanders has been traveling across the US with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as part of their Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go from Here tour.

On Saturday, he held a rally at the Gloria Molina Grand Park in LA, which, according to The Guardian, attracted more than 36,000 people.

After performances from a handful of iconic musicians like Neil Young and Joan Baez, Sanders gave a speech, telling the crowd that the Republican Party of today has "become a cult of the individual, obeying Trump's every wish."

Later that evening, Sanders traveled to Indio, California, where he made a surprise appearance at the Coachella music festival.

As the politician took the stage to introduce singer Clairo, Sanders told the young crowd to "stand up to fight for justice" as "the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation."

Sanders has been holding rallies and town halls across the country to speak out against Trump's controversial MAGA agenda. His effort comes as the Democratic Party has taken heavy criticism from its base for not fighting back hard enough.