Bernie Sanders blasts Democrats in blistering response to Trump's election victory
Burlington, Vermont - Senator Bernie Sanders blasted the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris' "disastrous campaign" after Donald Trump triumphed in Tuesday's presidential election.
"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders said in a Wednesday statement after Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 White House race.
"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," he added.
Sanders accused the party of not doing enough to address skyrocketing wealth inequality, inflation, and high health care costs. This comes on top of the Biden-Harris administration's refusal to stop funding the "extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against the Palestinian people."
"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?" he asked. "Probably not."
Despite his apparent concerns, Sanders immediately endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection campaign back in April 2023. After Biden dropped out of the race this summer, the independent endorsed Harris and encouraged Americans to cast their ballots in her favor.
The 83-year-old senator won reelection Tuesday to another six-year term in Congress' upper chamber, which Republicans will control come January.
Sanders closed his statement with a call to action: "In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions. Stay tuned."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP