Biden-Trump debate: What are the other presidential candidates doing?

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Atlanta, Georgia - Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are due to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle, but they aren't the only candidates in the race.

From l. to r.: Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation have announced alternate plans during the first presidential debate. © Collage: MATTIE NERETIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, Jessica Kourkounis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@votesocialist24 Thursday's debate, hosted by CNN in Atlanta, does not include any third-party or Independent White House contenders. Incumbent Biden and his predecessor, Trump, were the only candidates to meet CNN's qualification requirements. The network stipulated that by June 20, candidates had to have reached a polling threshold of 15% in at least four approved national polls and gained ballot access in states with a combined total of at least 270 electoral college votes – the minimum required to win the presidency. Some candidates have accused CNN of illegally coordinating with Biden and Trump's campaigns in planning and setting qualification requirements for the debate – in an attempt to exclude outside voices. Many Americans are less than thrilled with the establishment party picks and are craving a new direction in the nation's politics. While candidates offering an alternate vision for the country may not appear on the CNN stage, that doesn't mean they will be silent during the debate. If you are fed up with the two-party system or are simply looking to hear another perspective on the issues, here's what other top White House candidates have in store on debate night.

Dr. Jill Stein

Dr. Jill Stein will host a live response to the debate on social media on Thursday. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein has announced she will post live commentary on X throughout the debate. After the conclusion of the debate at around 10:30 PM ET, she will deliver a response live-streamed on Facebook, X, and YouTube. Stein, who has gained ballot access in over 20 states, last week filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) accusing CNN of violating corporate campaign contribution rules in excluding her from the Atlanta debate. As a key part of her Thursday address, Stein is expected to contrast her own position calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US aid to Israel with Biden's continued supply of weapons to Israel and Trump's past pro-Israel policies. "CNN and the Biden and Trump campaigns locked Jill out of this sham 'debate', but they can't silence her voice for people, planet, and peace. Please join Jill on debate night to help her break through to millions of voters hungry for a real choice, and spread the word!" her campaign website states.

Claudia De la Cruz

Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia De la Cruz will participate in a protest outside CNN's Atlanta studio during the debate. © Claudia de la Cruz for President The Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz, another candidate who has made Palestinian liberation a cornerstone of her campaign, has announced she will join Gaza solidarity protesters at a rally outside CNN's Atlanta studio. "CNN will host the first presidential debate tomorrow in Atlanta, where the two most unpopular candidates in history – but none of the alternative candidates! – will face off in a ridiculous example of what passes for 'democracy' under this system," the Vote Socialist campaign wrote on X. "While both Biden and Trump re-affirm their support for the ongoing genocide in Palestine, the people continue to stand up to say FREE PALESTINE! Ceasefire now! End all U.S. aid to Israel once and for all!"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy is hosting an online event, during which he will answer the same questions Biden and Trump will face. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the first candidate this cycle to file an FEC complaint arguing that he faces higher standards to qualify for CNN's debate than his Democratic and Republican rivals, and that his exclusion constitutes a campaign contribution to each of the major party frontrunners. Although Kennedy won't be standing next to Biden and Trump in Atlanta, he isn't letting that stop him from participating in the conversation: he will host an online event Thursday at 9:00 PM ET answering all the same questions posed to the Democratic and Republican candidates. The video will stream on X and at TheRealDebate.com. "I'm going to be on that debate stage with or without their permission," Kennedy said in a video message.