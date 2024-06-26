Trump and Biden take different approaches to debate prep in final days

Atlanta, Georgia - Joe Biden and Donald Trump prepared Wednesday for the biggest moment so far in the US election – the first of two high-stakes debates that could upend the race.

Thursday's showdown will raise the campaigning to boiling point, with both camps recently escalating their increasingly personal attacks.



"I think I have been preparing for it for my whole life...We'll do very well," Trump told right-wing network Newsmax in an interview on his debate preparation.

The 2024 election looks close, with Trump enjoying a slight polling advantage in the all-important swing states in an election likely to be decided by a few hundred thousand votes across a handful of battlegrounds.

The rivals both step onstage for the 90-minute clash, hosted by CNN in the southern city of Atlanta, seeking to allay fears about serious political liabilities.

Biden spent the week off the radar at the mountainside retreat of Camp David near Washington, preparing with mock debates. Trump's preparation has been more relaxed, eschewing dress rehearsals in favor of informal policy roundtables and workshopping debate strategy with rally crowds.

Aides have encouraged him to focus on his perceived strength on the economy and crime, while Biden will seek to paint Trump as unhinged and unfit for office.