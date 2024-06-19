Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accuses CNN of breaking the law in last-ditch effort to make debate stage

Lincoln, Nebraska - Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ramping up efforts to make the first presidential debate stage ahead of a rapidly approaching deadline.

Independent White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has accused CNN of violating federal law in excluding him from the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia. © BASTIEN INZAURRALDE / AFP

The Kennedy campaign on Tuesday issued a press release accusing CNN of violating federal law if the Independent is barred from the first presidential debate stage.

Last month, Kennedy filed a complaint before the Federal Election Commission (FEC) arguing that he faces higher standards to qualify for the debate than his Democratic and Republican rivals, and that his exclusion constitutes a campaign contribution to each of the major party frontrunners.

The Kennedy campaign said they requested the FEC, if it were to dismiss their complaint, to do so by June 14. The commission has not taken that step.

"The FEC has now made clear the phrase 'presumptive nominee' is 'not in the FEC's debate regulation,' and therefore it cannot exempt CNN from the prohibition on excessive campaign contributions," the Kennedy campaign press release stated.

"This means that CNN, and every member of CNN who is participating in planning, executing, and holding this debate, is at risk of prosecution, as happened to Michael Cohen, for violating campaign finance laws."

Kennedy cannot bring a lawsuit until the complaint is dismissed or 120 days have passed since its filing.