Calls to oust Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters grow after Nex Benedict's death

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's far-right Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is facing calls for his removal following the death of Two-Spirit, non-binary teen Nex Benedict.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is facing calls for impeachment and removal over his support for anti-2SLGBTQI+ policies. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

More than 350 organizations around the country – including Freedom Oklahoma, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and GLSEN – penned a letter to Oklahoma state legislative leaders calling for consequences for Walters, whom they accuse of creating the environment that led to Benedict's death.

"The undersigned organizations call on the Oklahoma Legislature to immediately remove Ryan Walters from his position as Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction and to begin an investigation into the Oklahoma Department of Education to determine what actions and policies have led to a culture where rampant harassment of 2SLGBTQI+ students has been allowed to go unchecked," the letter states.

The organizations list actions taken by Walters which have undermined the safety of students, including passing an emergency rule to prevent a student fearful of bullying from updating his gender on school records and demanding the termination of a school principal who performs drag on weekends.

They also mention Walters' decision to name Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik to the state education department's Library Media Advisory Committee. Her appointment came after the far-right social media agitator targeted a teacher at Benedict's school in 2022 over her support for 2SLGBTQI+ students and posted a video in 2023 attacking a school librarian who supports 2SLGBTQI+ students.

The latter incident resulted in six days of bomb threats at the school.