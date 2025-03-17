Chuck Schumer postpones book tour over "security concerns" in wake of funding bill backlash

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed a tour for his new book as he faces heavy backlash over his support for a controversial House GOP funding bill .

© Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, a spokesperson for Schumer said the tour, which consisted of three events in Baltimore, New York City, and DC, would be rescheduled "due to security concerns," as mass protests were being planned for each.

The news comes as Schumer has been facing criticism from members of his own party after he voted in support of a stopgap spending bill that passed in both the House and Senate last week.

Schumer's support gained him the admiration of President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on social media for "doing the right thing."

In a statement, the Indivisible Project, which planned a protest at the Baltimore event, described the opposition to the bill as a "rare, precious point of leverage" for Democrats and argued Schumer should step aside from leadership, as he has "failed" the party.

"Our democracy is in danger. The path ahead will be hard," the statement added. "It's time for a Senate Democratic Leader who is too."