Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West to take ballot access fight to Georgia Supreme Court

Atlanta, Georgia - The Claudia De la Cruz and Dr. Cornel West presidential campaigns are heading to Georgia's top court in an effort to secure their spot on the 2024 ballot.

Presidential candidates Dr. Cornel West (l.) and Claudia De la Cruz are in the midst of a high-stakes legal battle to see their names on the 2024 Georgia ballot. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Georgia Supreme Court is due to hear oral arguments from both campaigns' legal representatives on Tuesday as Democrats have sought to remove the two contenders from the state ballot.

As things stand, votes for the Party for Socialism and Liberation's De la Cruz and Independent West are not set to count in Georgia after Fulton County Superior Court Judges Thomas A. Cox Jr. and Emily Richardson deemed they had not filed proper election paperwork. The judges determined ballot access petitions needed to be filed in the name of 16 presidential electors, not the candidates themselves.

The decision was the latest development in a back-and-forth battle triggered by Democratic Party-linked lawsuits.

Late last month, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger determined the candidates had qualified to be on the ballot. He weighed in after administrative law judge Michael Malihi ruled against De la Cruz and West.

The Georgia Democratic Party didn't let up, making moves to appeal the secretary of state's order.