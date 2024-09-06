Georgia Democrats make new moves to kick Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Cornel West off ballot

Atlanta, Georgia - The Georgia Democratic Party is taking action to undermine the secretary of state's decision to allow presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Dr. Cornel West to appear on the 2024 ballot.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein said the Georgia Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to remove her from the state's 2024 ballot. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger determined the independent and third-party candidates had qualified to be on the ballot despite Democratic Party-linked challenges.

The decision came after administrative law judge Michael Malihi ruled against the three White House contenders.

In Dr. Jill Stein's case, Malihi claimed it would be impossible for the Green Party to prove it has qualified for ballot access in at least 20 other states – in accordance with new Georgia rules – before the deadline to print ballots.

The Green Party celebrated Raffensperger's decision but warned it might not be the end of the fight. Now, it seems those fears have come true.

"….and the anti-Democrats have just filed suit to keep us off the Georgia ballot. Just saw the papers," Stein-Ware 2024 campaign manager Jason Call posted on X on Tuesday.

Stein went on to confirm the news of a lawsuit.

"The Democrats are suing to kick the Green Party off Georgia's ballot. The party that keeps preaching about 'saving democracy' is going all out to keep voters like you from having a real choice," the Green Party nominee wrote.