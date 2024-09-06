Georgia Democrats make new moves to kick Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Cornel West off ballot
Atlanta, Georgia - The Georgia Democratic Party is taking action to undermine the secretary of state's decision to allow presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Dr. Cornel West to appear on the 2024 ballot.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger determined the independent and third-party candidates had qualified to be on the ballot despite Democratic Party-linked challenges.
The decision came after administrative law judge Michael Malihi ruled against the three White House contenders.
In Dr. Jill Stein's case, Malihi claimed it would be impossible for the Green Party to prove it has qualified for ballot access in at least 20 other states – in accordance with new Georgia rules – before the deadline to print ballots.
The Green Party celebrated Raffensperger's decision but warned it might not be the end of the fight. Now, it seems those fears have come true.
"….and the anti-Democrats have just filed suit to keep us off the Georgia ballot. Just saw the papers," Stein-Ware 2024 campaign manager Jason Call posted on X on Tuesday.
Stein went on to confirm the news of a lawsuit.
"The Democrats are suing to kick the Green Party off Georgia's ballot. The party that keeps preaching about 'saving democracy' is going all out to keep voters like you from having a real choice," the Green Party nominee wrote.
Georgia Democrats appeal Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West ballot decision
The Democratic Party of Georgia is also appealing the decision to put the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz and Independent Dr. Cornel West on the ballot.
In his initial decision, Malihi sided with the Georgia Democratic Party in ruling that ballot access petitions must be filed in the name of 16 presidential electors, not the candidates themselves.
Raffensperger rejected that argument. "It is contrary to a federal court order permanently enjoining the secretary from requiring more than a total of 7,500 signatures on a nominating petition for a candidate to obtain ballot access for the office of president of the United States," he wrote on August 29.
Both De la Cruz and West's campaigns had secured more than the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
The Vote Socialist campaign announced in an email to supporters that it would submit an appeal on Wednesday. It previously said on social media that it expects legal fees related to an appeal to total around $25,000 in grassroots-generated funds.
The clock is ticking as the challenges play out. Georgia faces a September 17 deadline to mail out military and overseas ballots.
