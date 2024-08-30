Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Cornel West's ballot status confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia - Presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Dr. Cornel West are confirmed to appear on the 2024 ballot in the battleground state of Georgia.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overruled administrative law judge Michael Malihi, who had deemed the three unqualified, ahead of the state's September 17 deadline to mail out military and overseas ballots.
In Dr. Jill Stein's case, Malihi claimed it would be impossible for the Green Party to prove it has qualified for ballot access in at least 20 other states – in accordance with new Georgia rules – before the deadline to print ballots.
In Claudia De la Cruz and Dr. Cornel West's cases, Malihi sided with the Georgia Democratic Party in ruling that petitions must be filed in the name of 16 presidential electors, not the candidates themselves. Both campaigns had secured more than the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
Former independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – whose ballot status was also challenged – has filed to withdraw his name after exiting the 2024 race.
Raffensperger swept aside the arguments against the third-party and independent candidates on Wednesday, delivering a major victory for democracy in the Peach State.
Third-party candidates celebrate Georgia ballot decision
The win may not be the end of the road in a legal battle that is already taking its toll.
"This is a victory for democracy. The Democratic Party wanted to restrict the choices available to Georgia voters because they didn’t want to compete with a socialist campaign that offers real solutions to the huge problems facing working people," the Party for Socialism and Liberation's De la Cruz said in a press release.
"We are proud to have stood up for our rights and the right of everyone in Georgia to vote for the candidate of their choosing. But this is not the end of the fight. Now, we are preparing to defend this legal victory from any appeal filed by the Democratic Party’s well-funded army of lawyers who are waging war on third parties nationwide."
The Vote Socialist campaign said on social media that it expects legal fees related to an appeal to total around $25,000 in grassroots-generated funds.
Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, also took to X to celebrate Raffensperger's decision: "This is democracy, despite the Democrats’ best efforts to suppress it."
In addition to Stein, De la Cruz, and West, the Georgia presidential ballot is expected to feature Democrat Kamala Harris, Republican Donald Trump, and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire