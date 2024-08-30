Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Cornel West's ballot status confirmed in Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia - Presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Dr. Cornel West are confirmed to appear on the 2024 ballot in the battleground state of Georgia.

From l. to r.: Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, independent candidate Dr. Cornel West, and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia De la Cruz are to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Georgia. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overruled administrative law judge Michael Malihi, who had deemed the three unqualified, ahead of the state's September 17 deadline to mail out military and overseas ballots.

In Dr. Jill Stein's case, Malihi claimed it would be impossible for the Green Party to prove it has qualified for ballot access in at least 20 other states – in accordance with new Georgia rules – before the deadline to print ballots.

In Claudia De la Cruz and Dr. Cornel West's cases, Malihi sided with the Georgia Democratic Party in ruling that petitions must be filed in the name of 16 presidential electors, not the candidates themselves. Both campaigns had secured more than the required signatures to appear on the ballot.

Former independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – whose ballot status was also challenged – has filed to withdraw his name after exiting the 2024 race.

Raffensperger swept aside the arguments against the third-party and independent candidates on Wednesday, delivering a major victory for democracy in the Peach State.