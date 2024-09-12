Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West vow to appeal Georgia election disqualification

Atlanta, Georgia - Claudia De la Cruz and Dr. Cornel West have vowed to fight back after two judges on Wednesday ruled them unqualified to run for president in Georgia.

Presidential candidates Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (l.) and Independent Dr. Cornel West © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Votes for the Party for Socialism and Liberation's De la Cruz and Independent West are not set to count in Georgia after Fulton County Superior Court Judges Thomas A. Cox Jr. and Emily Richardson deemed they had not filed proper election paperwork, the Associated Press reported.

The judges determined ballot access petitions needed to be filed in the name of 16 presidential electors, not the candidates themselves.

De la Cruz and West – both of whom submitted more than the required 7,500 signatures to gain ballot access – have said they are prepared to take the case to the Georgia Supreme Court.

"Across the country, the Democratic Party is using the courts to wage an assault on democracy. They are backed by their billionaire friends, and super PACs like Clear Choice which have raised huge sums of money for the explicit goal of removing third party candidates," De la Cruz said in a press release.

"We will appeal this ruling. People in Georgia should have the right to vote for the candidate of their choice," she added.

West's team also confirmed to the Associated Press that his campaign is taking action. "We are confident that we will win the appeal," campaign spokesperson Edwin DeJesus told the outlet.