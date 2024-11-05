Claudia De la Cruz casts vote in 2024 presidential election

New York, New York - Socialist presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz has officially cast her vote in the 2024 election!

Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz has cast her ballot in the 2024 election. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

De la Cruz, who is running for president with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, announced that she cast her ballot on Election Day – presumably for herself.

In a video posted to social media, De la Cruz says, "So we just cast our vote against..."

"Genocide," her child answers, as both wear matching "I Voted Today" stickers.

"Against genocide, against war-mongering, against capitalism," De la Cruz continues.

"We voted for the safety of our planet, to end the dictatorship of the billionaires, to dismantle mass incarceration."

De la Cruz's running mate, Karina Garcia, voted in New York City on Monday. The Vote Socialist campaign shared a photo of the VP candidate, who recently welcomed a new baby, giving a thumbs up outside a polling station while pushing a stroller and wearing an "Abolish ICE" beanie.