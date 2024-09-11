Claudia De la Cruz demands Palestinian liberation during Harris-Trump debate protest

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz took to the streets of Philadelphia to protest Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump 's first 2024 debate.

Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz speaks during a protest outside the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © Screenshot/X/@votesocialist24

As the two major-party candidates prepared to take the stage at the National Constitution Center, the Philly Palestine Coalition and others rallied outside the venue to protest both parties' unwavering support for the Israeli apartheid state.

The demonstrators were joined on the front lines by socialist presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz, who has been a leading voice for Palestinian freedom during the 2024 election cycle.

"From their donors to their endorsers, Kamala Harris and Trump have more in common with each other than they have with any of us," De la Cruz told the crowd.

The White House contender accused Republicans and Democrats of complicity in Israel's assault on Gaza, which the territory's health ministry says has slaughtered more than 41,000 people since October – although the true number is assumed to be far higher. Gaza's remaining population is suffering the overwhelming threats of displacement, disease, and starvation. The West Bank is also seeing a rise in Israeli military and settler attacks, which have killed at least 680 Palestinians during the same time period.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration has kept up a steady supply of lethal weaponry to Israel over the past year, including a new $20-billion agreement just last month. Since accepting the 2024 Democratic nomination, Harris has repeatedly affirmed her belief in Israel's supposed "right to defend itself" and rejected demands for an arms embargo, while Trump has urged Israel to "finish the job" in Gaza.

"They are not going to save us," De la Cruz said. "They can squander millions of dollars in marketing. They can squander millions of dollars to silence the voices of millions of people, not only in this country but across the globe, that are demanding an end to the genocidal drive of the colonial state of Israel."