Kamala Harris adds policy positions to 2024 campaign website

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris ' 2024 White House campaign has added several policy positions to its website following weeks of criticism.

Vice President Kamala Harris' team has added a new policy section to her 2024 White House campaign website. © REUTERS

Harris has faced consistent calls for transparency as her campaign had failed to provide voters with a visible platform, even weeks after accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Now, her campaign has a new page on its website headlined "A New Way Forward" detailing some of the White House contender's policy positions.

The campaign platform focuses on several key issues, including the economy, immigration, gun reform, health care, and climate and energy policy.

The Democratic nominee vows to reduce health care expenses (without passing Medicare For All), protect reproductive freedom, reduce costs of everyday needs, and cut taxes for middle-class families.

Under each section, the website contrasts Harris' stances with the Project 2025 agenda.

Democrats have repeatedly pointed to Project 2025 – a far-right policy blueprint – to highlight the potential dangers of a second Donald Trump presidency. The Republican nominee, meanwhile, has sought to distance himself from the controversial document.