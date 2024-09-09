Kamala Harris adds policy positions to 2024 campaign website
Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 White House campaign has added several policy positions to its website following weeks of criticism.
Harris has faced consistent calls for transparency as her campaign had failed to provide voters with a visible platform, even weeks after accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.
Now, her campaign has a new page on its website headlined "A New Way Forward" detailing some of the White House contender's policy positions.
The campaign platform focuses on several key issues, including the economy, immigration, gun reform, health care, and climate and energy policy.
The Democratic nominee vows to reduce health care expenses (without passing Medicare For All), protect reproductive freedom, reduce costs of everyday needs, and cut taxes for middle-class families.
Under each section, the website contrasts Harris' stances with the Project 2025 agenda.
Democrats have repeatedly pointed to Project 2025 – a far-right policy blueprint – to highlight the potential dangers of a second Donald Trump presidency. The Republican nominee, meanwhile, has sought to distance himself from the controversial document.
What does Kamala Harris' campaign website say about Israel and Palestine?
Harris' campaign website outlines the Democratic candidate's stance toward Israel and Palestine as Gaza solidarity protests continue to rock the US.
"Vice President Harris will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself," the website states.
"She and President Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination. She and President Biden are working around the clock to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done."
The Biden-Harris administration has declined to end weapons transfers to Israel – despite claiming it is doing all it can to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
In her only TV interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris said she does not support an arms embargo on Israel.
What does Kamala Harris' campaign website say about racial justice?
The Harris policy page also fails to address the effects of militarism at home.
The section on protecting civil rights and freedoms calls for the passage of voting rights legislation and the Equality Act to establish anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. The blurb makes no mention of policies to support Black Americans, who launched the Civil Rights movement to end racial segregation and discrimination.
Similarly, the section on ensuring equal safety and justice for all endorses "common-sense Supreme Court reforms" and a rejection of presidential immunity, but does not outline any plans to protect Black and brown communities from police brutality and mass incarceration.
In fact, the former prosecutor pledges to "continue to invest in funding law enforcement, including the hiring and training of officers and people to support them."
Meanwhile, her campaign calls for "tough" border policy without mentioning a pathway to citizenship for migrants. She wants to revive a failed bill that would have increased the militarization of the borderlands by deploying an additional 1,500 agents to the region.
