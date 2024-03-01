Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib join hundreds of world lawmakers calling for an end to Israel arms sales

Washington DC - Congresswomen Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib have joined more than 200 world parliamentarians in committing to trying to end weapons transfers to Israel .

Congresswomen Cori Bush (l.) and Rashida Tlaib joined an international pledge to take action against further weapons transfers to Israel amid the ongoing Gaza siege, published on March 1, 2024. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Our bombs and bullets must not be used to kill, maim, and dispossess Palestinians. But they are: we know that lethal weapons and their parts, made or shipped through our countries, currently aid the Israeli assault on Palestine that has claimed over 30,000 lives across Gaza and the West Bank," the politicians wrote in a statement shared by Progressive International.

"We cannot wait. Following the interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Genocide Convention case against the State of Israel, an arms embargo has moved beyond a moral necessity to become a legal requirement," the statement continues.

The more than 200 signatories represent Australia, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

Bush and Tlaib were the only two Americans to add their names to the pledge, although the US provides billions of dollars to the Israeli military each year.

"Today, we take a stand," the statement reads. "We will take immediate and coordinated action in our respective legislatures to stop our countries from arming Israel."