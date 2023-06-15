Cornel West announces presidential run with the Green Party

Washington DC - Dr. Cornel West has made a major announcement about his campaign for president , revealing he will enter the 2024 Green Party primary.

Dr. Cornel West has announced he is seeking the 2024 Green Party nomination for president. © ZACH GIBSON / AFP

"In the spirit of a broad United Front and coalition strategy, I am pursuing the nomination of the Green Party for President of the United States," West (70) said on Twitter.

Last week, the progressive political activist announced his bid for president as the candidate for the People's Party. His platform calls for strengthened labor protections, Medicare For All, student debt cancellation, an end to foreign military aid, and an accelerated transition to clean energy.

West's decision to run with the People's Party came as a surprise to some, with many wondering why the former Harvard and Princeton professor had not chosen to seek the Green Party nomination.

Becoming the first third-party president ever elected was never going to be an easy feat, but the difficulties of getting his name on the ballot are even tougher with the structural issues that come with representing a newer party. In particular, the hurdles to getting third-party candidates on the ballot are very high, while the Green Party already has ballot access in 17 states.

West is now hoping to unite the People's Party and Green Party tickets, gaining more support and increasing the chances that voters will see his name when they go to the polls.

"The Green Party welcomes Dr. Cornel West as a candidate seeking the party's nomination for president," the party responded to the news. "Dr. West is an important voice for social and economic justice in line with our party's platform. We look forward to him participating in the nomination process."