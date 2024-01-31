Cornel West establishes new political party amid 2024 presidential run

Washington DC - Dr. Cornel West has established a new political party, the Justice for All party, as he continues his run for president in 2024.

Dr. Cornel West announced the establishment of the Justice for All Party on Wednesday amid his run for president. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

After initially launching his presidential bid with the Green Party in June 2023, West shifted his campaign in October to run as an independent.

On Wednesday, the political activist announced another move with the establishment of the new Justice for All party (JFA).

West shared via X that the party will lay "the roots for proportional representation" and "sets a legacy for political and grassroots organizing that will extend beyond the election."

West will run as an independent in select states while using the new party to gain access to the ballot in states where it is easier to do so as a party candidate.

"The announcement of JFA is both a celebration of the power of grassroots organizing, as well as a proclamation to the derelict duopoly that the era of corporate political parties is coming to a precipitous and welcomed end," West said, per the campaign's press release.

