Cornel West enters the 2024 race for president as third-party candidate

Political activist and public intellectual Dr. Cornel West announces his candidacy for the US presidency via social media on June 5, 2023. © Cornel West via REUTERS

"I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!" West wrote alongside a campaign video shared to Twitter on Monday.

West's platform includes support for strengthened labor protections, Medicare For All, student debt cancellation, an end to foreign military aid, and an accelerated transition to clean energy, according to his campaign website.

"I come from a tradition where I care about you," West said in his recorded message. "I care about the quality of your life, I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, healthcare for all."

The video is interspersed with clips of the 70-year-old scholar's activism and appearances on Joe Rogan and Bill Maher’s shows.