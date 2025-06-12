David Hogg decides not to run again for DNC vice chair role amid party drama

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee's (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg has decided not to run for his position again, as the group prepares to hold a vote to redo his election.

In an X post, DNC co-Vice Chair David Hogg announced he will not re-run for his role as the party prepares to redo his election. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

On Wednesday evening, Hogg shared a lengthy thread on X explaining his decision, which was influenced by the party resisting his attempts to change what he described as "a serious lack of vision from Democratic leaders."

"I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs," Hogg wrote.

"It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair – and it's okay to have disagreements. What isn't okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on," he continued.

"Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election, so the party can focus on what really matters."

Since April, Hogg has received tons of media attention after announcing his plans to spend over $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries to support younger, more progressive candidates challenging older, incumbent Democrats, a plan that was in line with the vision of his group Leaders We Deserve.

Last month, the DNC announced it would be redoing the elections of Hogg and his co-vice chair Malcolm Kenyatta after the process faced a procedural challenge.

Now that he is leaving, Hogg said he will stay committed to working with Leaders We Deserve, which he believes will help "build the strongest party possible."