DC Mayor Muriel Bowser bows to Trump by authorizing takeover to go on indefinitely
Washington DC - DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has received praise from President Donald Trump after she authorized his federal takeover of the nation's capital to go on indefinitely.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bowser issued an order directing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal military troops the president sent in August with the stated aim of cleaning up DC, which he has insisted is infested with crime.
Bowser praised Trump's effort, claiming it has helped DC tackle its problems with homelessness, and said the district will provide support within the "maximum extent allowable by law."
The order notably did not include an expiration date, allowing the takeover to go on indefinitely.
Trump reacted in a Truth Social post, claiming Mayor Bowser "has become very popular" for working with him to bring crime in DC "down to virtually NOTHING."
"Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others," Trump continued, pointing to Democratic governors who haven't been supportive of his threats to similarly take over cities in their states.
"Wouldn't it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore???" he added.
"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!"
Donald Trump vows to take over more Democratic-led cities
Trump's DC take over has been met with heavy criticism, as data from Washington police shows significant drops in violent crime between 2023 and 2024. Troops, who were recently authorized to carry weapons, have mostly been patrolling areas with relatively low crime, such as high tourist areas.
According to a poll from The Washington Post, eight in 10 DC residents oppose the takeover and do not believe it will make the city any safer.
Nonetheless, Trump has touted his efforts as a major success and said he plans to enact similar measures in other Democratic-run cities. He is currently gearing up to send troops to Chicago within the coming days.
In Bowser's X post announcing her order, many users criticized her for seemingly bowing down to Trump and MAGA, with some calling for her to resign.
