DC Mayor Muriel Bowser bows to Trump by authorizing takeover to go on indefinitely

Washington DC - DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has received praise from President Donald Trump after she authorized his federal takeover of the nation's capital to go on indefinitely.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (r.) has signed an order extending President Donald Trump's takeover of the city indefinitely. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Mayor Bowser issued an order directing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal military troops the president sent in August with the stated aim of cleaning up DC, which he has insisted is infested with crime.

Bowser praised Trump's effort, claiming it has helped DC tackle its problems with homelessness, and said the district will provide support within the "maximum extent allowable by law."

The order notably did not include an expiration date, allowing the takeover to go on indefinitely.

Trump reacted in a Truth Social post, claiming Mayor Bowser "has become very popular" for working with him to bring crime in DC "down to virtually NOTHING."



"Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others," Trump continued, pointing to Democratic governors who haven't been supportive of his threats to similarly take over cities in their states.

"Wouldn't it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore???" he added.

"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!"

