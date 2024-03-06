Dean Phillips suspends presidential campaign and delivers endorsement

St. Paul, Minnesota - Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips announced that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing President Joe Biden 's run for re-election.

Presidential candidate Dean Phillips (pictured) announced he was suspending his campaign on Wednesday and endorsed his challenger, Joe Biden. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the results from Super Tuesday, Phillips shared a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, where he said that while Americans are "demanding an alternative" to politicians like Donald Trump, "it is clear that alternative is not me."

The post focused heavily on his evolving relationship with Biden and how he has come to believe that his re-election is what America needs.

"It is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be," he wrote.

As the incumbent candidate in the primaries, Biden's campaign has had the support of the Democratic National Committee, which largely ignored alternative candidates, such as Phillips and Marianne Williamson.