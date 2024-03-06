Dean Phillips suspends presidential campaign and delivers endorsement
St. Paul, Minnesota - Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips announced that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing President Joe Biden's run for re-election.
Following the results from Super Tuesday, Phillips shared a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, where he said that while Americans are "demanding an alternative" to politicians like Donald Trump, "it is clear that alternative is not me."
The post focused heavily on his evolving relationship with Biden and how he has come to believe that his re-election is what America needs.
"It is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be," he wrote.
As the incumbent candidate in the primaries, Biden's campaign has had the support of the Democratic National Committee, which largely ignored alternative candidates, such as Phillips and Marianne Williamson.
Dean Phillips surrenders after Super Tuesday losses
Biden managed to win all 15 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday and has dominated every primary contest before it, though the latest also saw a significant vote for "uncommitted" in protest of the president's backing of Israel's assault on Gaza.
Phillips, who joined the race in October, has failed to gain much traction with voters.
Williamson, who initially dropped out last month, returned to the race after she did surprisingly well in Michigan, beating Phillips for second place with 3% of the vote.
Hours before Phillips' announcement, Republican candidate Nikki Haley also suspended her campaign but refused to endorse her rival, Donald Trump.
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP