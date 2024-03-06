Super Tuesday sees strong protest vote against Biden in solidarity with Palestine

Joe Biden triumphed in nearly all of the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday – but not without a sizable protest vote in solidarity with besieged Gazans.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Saint Paul, Minnesota - Joe Biden triumphed in nearly all of the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday – but not without a sizable protest vote.



More Super Tuesday voters show solidarity with Palestinians

In Tennessee, 7.9% of voters opted to cast "uncommitted" ballots, as did 6% of Alabama voters and 3.9% of Iowa voters. Massachusetts and North Carolina voters chose the "no preference" option at 9.4% and 12.7%, respectively, while the "noncommitted delegate" option got 8.1% of the vote in Colorado. Virginia, which did not have an "uncommitted" option, saw protest voters opt for Williamson, who garnered 7.8% to Biden's 88.7%. In Democrats Abroad, whose Global Presidential Primary began on Super Tuesday and runs through March 26, military and civilian citizens overseas have the option of voting "uncommitted."

Biden campaign plagued by protests over Israel support