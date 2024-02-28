Marianne Williamson is back in the 2024 presidential race in surprise switcheroo!
Marianne Williamson has reentered the 2024 Democratic race for president after suspending her campaign earlier this month.
"We need to take this country in a direction of hope and possibility and regeneration. That is the vision that will defeat Donald Trump, not 'let us finish the job,'" Williamson said in a video announcing the decision.
The candidate emphasized her support for guaranteed living wages, Medicare For All, bold climate action, reparations, and a ceasefire in Gaza, in addition to other progressive priorities.
She also noted that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not doing enough to meet the challenges of the time.
"We’re watching a car crash in slow motion here. Everybody knows it," Williamson insisted.
"Some people would say, 'Oh, Miss Williamson, you’re delusional.' I’ll tell you what’s delusional. What’s delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow, Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision."
Now, she is back in the race after securing 3% of the vote in Michigan on Tuesday over fellow challenger Dean Phillips' 2.7%. Biden won the primary with 81% despite a significant number of voters casting "uncommitted" ballots in solidarity with Palestinians under a US-backed Israeli siege.
Although the path to the White House remains an uphill battle, Williamson said "something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond."
