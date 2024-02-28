Marianne Williamson is back in the 2024 presidential race in surprise switcheroo!

Marianne Williamson has reentered the 2024 Democratic race for president after suspending her campaign earlier this month.

Marianne Williamson unsuspended her 2024 Democratic campaign for president on February 28, 2024. © MARK RALSTON / AFP

"We need to take this country in a direction of hope and possibility and regeneration. That is the vision that will defeat Donald Trump, not 'let us finish the job,'" Williamson said in a video announcing the decision.

The candidate emphasized her support for guaranteed living wages, Medicare For All, bold climate action, reparations, and a ceasefire in Gaza, in addition to other progressive priorities.

She also noted that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not doing enough to meet the challenges of the time.

"We’re watching a car crash in slow motion here. Everybody knows it," Williamson insisted.

"Some people would say, 'Oh, Miss Williamson, you’re delusional.' I’ll tell you what’s delusional. What’s delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow, Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision."