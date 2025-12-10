Democrat Eileen Higgins makes history in Miami mayoral race against Trump-backed candidate

Miami, Florida - Miami voters elected Eileen Higgins as the Florida city's new mayor on Tuesday, making her the first Democrat to hold the office in nearly 30 years.

Democratic candidate Eileen Higgins became Miami's first-ever female mayor, beating Republican Emilio T. Gonzales in Tuesday's election. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Higgins received about 60% of votes in the runoff election, according to CNN and the Miami Herald, defeating Emilio T. Gonzalez, a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Despite winning by a double-digit margin, turnout in the off-year election was low, with only about 20% of registered voters participating.

With its high Latino population, Miami politics has been dominated by Republicans of Cuban descent for much of the past three decades.

Trump, who frequently weekends at his Mar-a-Lago Club – located some 67 miles north of Miami – won Florida's electoral votes in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

"Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city – one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people," Higgins said in a statement.

In addition to being the first Democrat to win the Miami mayoral race since the 1990s, the 61-year-old is the first woman ever elected to the office.

She marks the latest Democratic victory in a sweep of election wins this year, following major state-level races in Virginia and New Jersey and the New York mayoralty.