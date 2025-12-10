NYC Comptroller and Mamdani ally Brad Lander launches bid for Congress

New York, New York - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander on Wednesday announced he is running for Congress in 2026.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks to the media after touring the halls of the immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on July 8, 2025. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I'm running for Congress because the challenges we face can't be solved with strongly worded letters or high-dollar fundraisers, and not by doing AIPAC's bidding in a district that knows our safety, our freedom, our thriving is bound up together," Lander says in an announcement video on social media.

"Our mayor can have an ally in Washington instead of an adversary in his own backyard," he continues, alongside images of himself with New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Lander is running to represent New York's 10th congressional district, which covers parts of Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. The seat is currently held by Dan Goldman, a fellow Democrat and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

Before becoming New York City comptroller in January 2022, Lander served on the city council from 2010-2021. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor this year and was a vocal supporter of Mamdani during and after the Democratic primary.

Lander has made headlines in recent months for standing with people targeted in the Trump administration's assault on immigrant communities. In June, he was arrested by ICE agents at an immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza.



The 56-year-old, who is Jewish, has been critical of Israel's mass killing and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, but still describes himself as a "liberal Zionist."

"At a moment of dark oppression, we can shine by fighting back together," Lander says in his campaign video. "While the oligarchy drives an affordability crisis, they shouldn't be able to buy a seat in Congress. While our neighbors are being demonized and attacked, we can put our bodies on the line to protect them."