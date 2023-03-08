DeSantis demands Biden overturn tennis star Novak Djokovic's US ban

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has asked US President Joe Biden to overturn a ban which will see tennis superstar Novak Djokovic miss this month's Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) has asked President Joe Biden to let tennis superstar Novak Djokovic compete in this month's Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments. © Collage: REUTERS

The world number one player remains unvaccinated against Covid-19 and submitted a request for special permission to play in the two ATP Masters 1000 events in the US, with Miami set to start in under two weeks.



However, the Serbian has already been forced to withdraw from Indian Wells after his request was denied by American officials.

The US is expected to lift its ban on unvaccinated travelers in May but, in a letter to Biden on Tuesday, DeSantis urged them to reconsider their ban on Djokovic ahead of the Miami Open in his state.

"This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable," DeSantis wrote in the letter, which he posted on social media.

"The only thing keeping Mr Djokovic from participating in this tournament is your administration's continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific, and out-of-date Covid-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests."

"I urge you to reconsider. It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want – let him play."