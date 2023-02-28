Trump mocks DeSantis after latest poll shows big lead

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by about 15 points in a new Republican presidential poll, with newly announced candidate Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence trailing far behind.

Trump won the support of 42% of those surveyed in the Fox News poll, with DeSantis scoring 28%.



Using his derisive nickname for DeSantis, Trump boasted that the survey showed him "Crushing (Ron) DeSanctimonious" but complained that Fox was not giving enough air time to its own poll.

"FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News," Trump wrote on his social media site.

Haley and Pence scored 7% apiece in the poll. Several other potential candidates clocked in with 1% or 2% backing.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has been talking up his chances as a more moderate alternative, did not even register in the poll.

The poll also included a one-on-one matchup of Trump and Haley, the only two major announced candidates: Trump received 66% to Haley's 24%.