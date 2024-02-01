DeSantis handed big win in months-long legal battle with Disney

Orlando, Florida - A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney's lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which claimed he had illegally retaliated against the entertainment giant.

A Disney lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was dismissed on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the company had no legal standing. © Collage: REUTERS

The Republican and Disney – whose theme park in central Florida is one of the state's largest employers – have been at loggerheads since 2022 when the company spoke out against the notorious DeSantis-backed "Don't Say Gay" bill.



At the time, the 45-year-old was seen as a rising right-wing star who could potentially displace former President Donald Trump as the Republican 2024 standard-bearer.

After Disney's criticism, DeSantis pushed the Republican-controlled legislature to revoke its special self-governance arrangement, which had allowed the city-sized theme park to run its own zoning and infrastructure projects.

Disney later sued DeSantis, characterizing his actions as a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" that violated the company's right to free speech.

But District Judge Allen Winsor, a Trump appointee, dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday on the grounds that the company lacked legal "standing" to take DeSantis to court.