Disney sues Ron DeSantis over alleged "government retaliation"

Orlando, Florida - The Walt Disney Company filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials over allegations of "government retaliation."

The Walt Disney Company filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Disney filed the lawsuit on Wednesday that alleges a retaliation campaign was "orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech" and "now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights," Per NBC News.

The far-right governor and Disney have been embroiled in a battle over Disney World's self-governing status in the Orlando area, something Gov. DeSantis has continuously threatened to revoke.

Last week, Florida's governor floated the idea of building a prison next to Disney World.

DeSantis' suggestion serves as his latest attempt to strike back against Disney after the company threatened to repeal Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, which limits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools.