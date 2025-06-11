ABC News axes reporter Terry Moran over critical Trump post

Washington DC - ABC News has decided to fire reporter Terry Moran after a social media post he shared criticizing Donald Trump sparked backlash from a number of the president's administration officials.

ABC News has decided to officially fire reporter Terry Moran (r.) over a social media post he shared criticizing President Donald Trump. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a statement shared with USA Today, a spokesperson revealed the network is "at the end of our agreement" with Moran and has decided not to renew his contract, as the post was "a clear violation of ABC News policies."

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the statement added.

The move comes after Moran, who has been with the network for nearly three decades, shared a since-deleted X post over the weekend in which he described White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Trump as "world-class haters."

The post sparked backlash from a number of MAGA allies, including Vice President JD Vance, who described it as an "absolutely vile smear."

The network initially responded by suspending Moran "pending further evaluation" before deciding to fire him. Moran has yet to speak publicly on the matter.

His termination has sparked heavy debate on social media, with MAGA fans arguing that, as a journalist, Moran should not share such things publicly.