AOC slams Trump for taking "wrecking ball" to US government just to "see what happens"

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shared some harsh criticisms of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's aggressive effort to take a "wrecking ball" to the US government .

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) criticized President Donald Trump's (l.) efforts to dismantle large parts of the US government. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with NPR, the New York Representative slammed the GOP for making what she called "large errors," such as an $880 billion cut that would inevitably affect Medicaid.

When asked if she would like a president to "break" and "mess things up," she admitted that with government, "everything feels increasingly like a scam."

She also described recent moves by Trump and Republicans as "reckless."

"I actually don't want someone taking a wrecking ball to someone's chemotherapy to just see what happens," AOC said.

Her remarks come as Trump has tasked billionaire Elon Musk to run his made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut "waste, fraud, and abuse" out of government.

The effort has resulted in thousands of federal workers being fired, and multiple agencies being dismantled.

AOC claimed that the American people are "vehemently opposed" to DOGE.

But she also made it clear that she doesn't believe Democrats will simply be handed an election win in the future because of the damage she believes Republicans are doing.