Bad news for Donald Trump as election fraud investigation homes in on lawyers

Atlanta, Georgia - Attorneys who aided in Donald Trump 's efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election have reportedly come under increasing scrutiny from the office of special counsel Jack Smith.

Rudy Giuliani (l.) and other attorneys who helped Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were interviewed by federal prosecutors. © Collage: ALEX WONG & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Prosecutors from Smith's team interviewed Trump's one-time personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for about eight hours.

They also issued inquiries centered on Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who spread wild election misinformation, and also questioned Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, about Giuliani, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.



Smith has been tasked with leading Justice Department inquiries into Trump’s treatment of classified documents and his role in inspiring the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol. The classified documents probe produced a 37-count indictment against Trump in Florida last month.

Last year, a federal judge in California said Trump's effort to reverse his presidential election loss likely amounted to a crime.

Raffensperger, a Republican, has said Trump urged him to "find" the votes to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in Georgia in the 2020 election.