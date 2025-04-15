Bondi reacts to Trump's plans to send "horrible" Americans to foreign prisons

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi was recently asked about President Donald Trump considering deporting American citizens who have committed "heinous" crimes and sending them to foreign prisons.

In a recent interview, Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.) was asked about President Donald Trump saying he wants to thrown American criminals in foreign prisons. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Imagn Images

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, host Jessie Waters brought up how Trump has been "musing" about sending "horrible" Americans to foreign prisons and asked Bondi if that would be "legal."



Bondi danced around the question of legality but argued that whatever Trump decides would be right.

"These are Americans [Trump] is saying who have committed the most heinous crimes in our country," Bondi said. "Crime is going to decrease dramatically because he has given us a directive to make America safe again.

"These people need to be locked up as they can, as long as the law allows," she continued, later adding, "If we have to build more prisons in our country, we will do it."

Last month, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia of Maryland was picked up by US Immigration agents and deported to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, as he stands accused by Trump's administration of being gang affiliated, although there has been no public evidence presented to uphold the claim.

Despite admitting the deportation was an "administrative error," Trump and his allies are refusing to help facilitate his return in spite of a court order to do so.

During a White House meeting on Monday with El Salvador's president, who has also refused to help with the return, Trump told reporters he would like to begin including "homegrown" American criminals "that are absolute monsters" in his deportation efforts, and he's having Bondi look into it.