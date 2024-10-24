Bruce Springsteen has harsh words for Trump as he campaigns for Harris in buzzy rally

Clarkston, Georgia - Bruce Springsteen on Thursday said presidential candidate Donald Trump was running to be an "American tyrant" as the rock star threw his support behind Kamala Harris at a rally in Georgia.

"She's running to be the 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," said Springsteen, who performed three songs for a cheering crowd gathered to watch the Democratic candidate speak in Atlanta.

"He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American, and that's why, November 5, I'm casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz," he added.

Springsteen is one of several celebrities deployed on the campaign trail by the Harris campaign as it seeks an edge over Trump in the final days of an election that is still too close to call.

He said he was at the Thursday rally to "oppose" Trump and his running mate JD Vance.