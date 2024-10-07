Harris goes in hard on Trump over abortion disinformation: "Full of lies!"
New York, New York - Kamala Harris didn't hold back when asked about Donald Trump's many falsehoods on abortion during her latest interview.
On Sunday, Harris spoke with host Alex Cooper for the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which touched on Trump aggressively pushing the claim that "some states are executing babies after birth."
"That is not happening anywhere in the United States," Harris responded. "It is not happening, and... it's a bald-faced lie."
"Can you imagine," she continued, "he's suggesting that women in their ninth month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion... that is so outrageously inaccurate and so insulting... to suggest that women would be doing that."
"This guy is full of lies – I have to be very candid with you," Harris added.
The vice president went on to argue that throughout her career as a prosecutor, she understood that "the words that I spoke" had a powerful influence on the world, and could tragically affect peoples' lives.
"The idea that someone is not only so careless, irresponsible, and reckless, but out-and-out lies to create fear and division in our country, and thinks he should be President of the United States?" Harris said.
"This is why this election matters," she added.
The truth about Donald Trump's abortion lies
Trump and his running mate JD Vance have repeatedly claimed that late-term and "after birth" abortions – a non-existent procedure – are a big problem in the US, and have spun wild tales about Democrats, including Harris, supporting the murder of babies.
A report from the CDC found that in 2021, 93% of abortions were conducted in the first trimester of pregnancy – meaning at or before 13 weeks – and less than 1% took place in the third, after 21 weeks.
Late-term abortions are only ever conducted after a doctor determines that the life of the mother and/or child may be threatened, and are never simply carried out for "convenience."
Both Trump and Vance have in the past voiced support for a national abortion ban, though they have recently flip-flopped on that stance, instead pushing the idea that abortion laws should be left up to each individual state.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & RONDA CHURCHILL / AFP