Harris goes in hard on Trump over abortion disinformation: "Full of lies!"

New York, New York - Kamala Harris didn't hold back when asked about Donald Trump 's many falsehoods on abortion during her latest interview.

Kamala Harris slammed her presidential rival Donald Trump for what she called his "bald-faced lies" about abortion. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & RONDA CHURCHILL / AFP

On Sunday, Harris spoke with host Alex Cooper for the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which touched on Trump aggressively pushing the claim that "some states are executing babies after birth."

"That is not happening anywhere in the United States," Harris responded. "It is not happening, and... it's a bald-faced lie."

"Can you imagine," she continued, "he's suggesting that women in their ninth month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion... that is so outrageously inaccurate and so insulting... to suggest that women would be doing that."

"This guy is full of lies – I have to be very candid with you," Harris added.

The vice president went on to argue that throughout her career as a prosecutor, she understood that "the words that I spoke" had a powerful influence on the world, and could tragically affect peoples' lives.

"The idea that someone is not only so careless, irresponsible, and reckless, but out-and-out lies to create fear and division in our country, and thinks he should be President of the United States?" Harris said.

"This is why this election matters," she added.