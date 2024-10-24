Kamala Harris to showcase Bruce Springsteen as she kicks off swing state concert tour

Atlanta, Georgia - Kamala Harris will stage a star-studded rally Thursday alongside Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, as she launches a series of battleground state concerts to juice support in the final days of the 2024 presidential election.

Bruce Springsteen endorses Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz in a video released October 3, 2024. © REUTERS

The Atlanta rally, Harris' first campaign stop with Obama, comes as an already bitter campaign is reaching new heights. On Wednesday, the Democratic nominee openly called her Republican rival, Donald Trump, a "fascist" who presents a clear and present danger to US national security.

The contest remains a toss-up, with polling in all the swing states within the margin of error, and both campaigns have been on a tight campaign schedule hoping to bank early votes ahead of November 5.

The Harris campaign said it planned gigs in all seven of the swing states expected to determine who wins the White House, with Springsteen back out on the campaign trail Monday in Philadelphia with Obama.

The rock legend, whose socially conscious paeans to working-class struggle have made him one of the most popular artists in America, has long lent his blue-collar appeal to Democratic campaigns.

Biden walked out to the Springsteen song We Take Care of Our Own when he accepted victory in the 2020 election. The rocker – known as "The Boss" – has campaigned for John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Obama in the past.

Obama has been making his own headlining appearances in support of Harris and other Democrats in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, five of the country's most closely-fought states.

Party chiefs hope Obama will reverse eroding support among Black voters, which is behind where it was for Biden in 2020, but the former president has already stoked outrage by suggesting that Black men are not voting for Harris due to sexism. Black men have historically voted for Democrats, including 2016 female presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at far higher rates than white men.

Obama (63) shared the stage with Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem at a Harris rally in Detroit Tuesday, and quoted from his 2002 hit song Lose Yourself.