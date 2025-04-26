"Busy" Trump shares how he will spend Melania's birthday

Rome, Italy - President Donald Trump said he has been too busy to buy First Lady Melania a present for her 55th birthday on Saturday, so he is treating her to a romantic dinner on Air Force One instead.

President Donald Trump (r.) and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 25, 2025. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Trumps flew to Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis, but instead of lingering afterward for dinner in the Italian capital's trattorias, they are flying straight back to the US.

The 78-year-old tycoon admitted it may not be everyone's idea of the perfect way to celebrate.

"She’s got a working birthday," Trump told reporters on the presidential jet as the couple headed off for the first foreign trip since his return to power.

The Republican added that as he prepares to mark the 100th day of a frenetic opening to his second term, seeking deals on tariffs, Ukraine, Iran, and Gaza, there hadn't been time for much else.

"I haven't had time to buy presents. It's been pretty busy," he said.

When asked if he would be taking Melania to dinner to mark her birthday, he replied: "I'm taking her for dinner on the Boeing – I'm taking her for dinner on Air Force One."

Trump then joked that he would send his wife back into the "lion's pit" to talk to reporters herself.