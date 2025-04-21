Trump says Pope Francis "loved the world" at White House Easter celebration

Washington DC - At Monday's annual White House Easter Egg Roll , President Donald Trump paid his respects from the US to Pope Francis, who died at 88 earlier that day.

President Donald Trump (c.), first lady Melania Trump (l.), and the Easter Bunny (r.) greet guests during the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday in Washington, DC. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump, who has had a sometimes thorny relationship with the Vatican, ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and at federal property across the world.

"He was a good man, he worked hard and loved the world," Trump said at the White House event marking Easter.

He had earlier posted on social media: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were seen smiling and taking part in family-friendly Easter festivities.

They colored pictures with and read picture books to children, in addition to the famous "Easter Egg Roll" and prize-filled egg hunting.

Also in attendance was a large Easter Bunny, who interacted with Trump and the children.