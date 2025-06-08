Trump deploys National Guard as Hegseth threatens military response to LA protests

Los Angeles, California - President Donald Trump moved to deploy the National Guard in California as protests over violent immigration raids in Los Angeles continued.

The Trump administration will be deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to crack down on protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles. © REUTERS

The protests began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarmed locations and businesses across the city, as part of Trump's mass deportation program.

Locals turned out in force to protect their communities as pitched battles ensued on Saturday, with police in riot gear firing so-called less-than-lethal ammunition rounds and spraying pepper spray.

As the Trump administration responded with threats of an even more violent crackdown, the president signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen "to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester."

"In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens," a White House statement said.

"The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in a post on X that the US military may also be deployed.