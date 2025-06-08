Trump deploys National Guard as Hegseth threatens military response to LA protests
Los Angeles, California - President Donald Trump moved to deploy the National Guard in California as protests over violent immigration raids in Los Angeles continued.
The protests began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarmed locations and businesses across the city, as part of Trump's mass deportation program.
Locals turned out in force to protect their communities as pitched battles ensued on Saturday, with police in riot gear firing so-called less-than-lethal ammunition rounds and spraying pepper spray.
As the Trump administration responded with threats of an even more violent crackdown, the president signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen "to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester."
"In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens," a White House statement said.
"The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice."
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in a post on X that the US military may also be deployed.
Newsom blasts Trump for "sowing chaos"
California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at Trump's "purposely inflammatory" move, which he said "will only increase tensions."
"The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles – not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle," he wrote on X.
"Don't give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully."
Newsom accused the Trump administration of "sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves."
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it was a difficult time for the city.
"Many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County," she wrote on X.
ICE agents have been stalking communities across the US in an escalating attack on immigrants, who have being violently abducted in broad daylight and increasingly outside immigration courts.
Cover photo: REUTERS