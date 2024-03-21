Can Trump and co-defendants appeal decision to keep Fani Willis on Georgia case?

Atlanta, Georgia - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's election subversion trial in Georgia has allowed the former president and his co-defendants to appeal the recent decision to allow District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

According to CNN, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a certificate of immediate review on Wednesday, allowing the Georgia Appeals Court to review his decision if they so choose.

McAffee made it clear that an appeal would not cause any further delays, and the trial would proceed as scheduled.

The filing comes after several defendants in the case sought to have Willis removed, arguing a secret relationship she had with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case, created a conflict of interest.

Last week, McAffee ruled that Willis will remain on the case on the condition that Wade step down.

Trump's lead defense counsel, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that McAffee's motion was "highly significant" and added, "The defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified."