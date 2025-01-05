Capitol officers remember January 6 as rioters await pardons: "What did I risk my life for?"

Washington DC - On the eve of the January 6 riots , Capitol officers share their harrowing stories as Donald Trump and his allies seek to change the narrative.

In a recent interview, a Capitol officer shared his story experiencing the January 6 riots in 2021, as Republicans seek to free the rioters at fault. © Collage: Samuel Corum & Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Monday will mark the fourth anniversary of the riots, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Since that day, Trump and his supporters have been trying to tell a much different story, insisting the riots were actually peaceful protests, and the rioters were "patriots" and heroes.

After his recent election victory, MAGA has ramped up their efforts, as they seek to completely rewrite history.

In a recent interview with NPR, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, whose injuries resulted in two surgeries and him having to resign from the force, said it feels as though his country "doesn't love me back."

"All these elected officials, they don't care about the officers – people like myself that put their lives on the line to protect them," he argued.

"We did our job and gave them the time to escape, to evacuate the building. And they seem to have forgotten the fear that Donald Trump's mob made them feel," he continued.

"It feels sometimes, like, what did I risk my life for?"