Capitol officers remember January 6 as rioters await pardons: "What did I risk my life for?"
Washington DC - On the eve of the January 6 riots, Capitol officers share their harrowing stories as Donald Trump and his allies seek to change the narrative.
Monday will mark the fourth anniversary of the riots, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
Since that day, Trump and his supporters have been trying to tell a much different story, insisting the riots were actually peaceful protests, and the rioters were "patriots" and heroes.
After his recent election victory, MAGA has ramped up their efforts, as they seek to completely rewrite history.
In a recent interview with NPR, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, whose injuries resulted in two surgeries and him having to resign from the force, said it feels as though his country "doesn't love me back."
"All these elected officials, they don't care about the officers – people like myself that put their lives on the line to protect them," he argued.
"We did our job and gave them the time to escape, to evacuate the building. And they seem to have forgotten the fear that Donald Trump's mob made them feel," he continued.
"It feels sometimes, like, what did I risk my life for?"
Donald Trump vows to free the rioters as a Capitol officer's family mourns
While MAGA Republicans continue to insist the incident was not a "riot" or attempted "insurrection," over 140 officers suffered injuries, and several died either that day or in the days that followed.
One such officer was Brian Sicknick, who died the following day after being brutally beaten by rioters and attacked with chemical spray.
"What I'm very upset about that might happen is that [Trump's] gonna let all these people out of jail," Sicknick's mother told NPR. "It's just not right."
Sicknick's father and brother also expressed problems socializing with others, particularly Trump supporters, in the wake of Brian's death.
Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed that he plans to pardon the rioters on his first day in office, and though the promise has never been very popular with voters, he has refused to back down.
Trump has not made clear if he will pardon the more than 1,500 supporters who have been convicted thus far but has said he will focus on those deemed as "non-violent," which he has insisted is nearly all.
Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump's team, told NPR that Americans "did not fall for the Left's fearmongering over January 6th," and voted for Trump because "they want him to unify our country through success."
"Unlike [President] Joe Biden who just commuted the sentences of murderers, child predators, and other violent criminals, President Trump will pardon Americans who were denied due process and unfairly prosecuted by the weaponized Department of Justice," she added.
