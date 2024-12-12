Trump vows to pardon Jan. 6 rioters within "first nine minutes" of presidency

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has laid out how he plans to pardon "non-violent" January 6 Capitol rioters within moments of taking office.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump vowed to begin issuing pardons for non-violent January 6 Capitol rioters within minutes after his presidency begins. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In an interview with Time Magazine – which recently dubbed him their 2024 Person of the Year – Trump explained that within "the first nine minutes" of his second presidency, he plans to look at each individual case and issue pardons to those who were non-violent.

"A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely," Trump said, further arguing that similar incidents that "caused death and destruction at levels not seen before" resulted in no arrests.

"Yeah, it's an important issue for me," he added. "They've suffered greatly, and in many cases they should not have suffered."

Since the riots – which resulted in hundreds of injuries and several deaths – Trump and his allies have tried aggressively to change the narrative about what took place that day.

During an interview with Fox News back in October, Trump insisted his supporters marched to the Capitol "peacefully and patriotically" to protest a "rigged election" as they have "the right" to do.

He went on to describe it as "a day of love," adding, "there was a beauty to it... that I've never seen before."

Though Trump has repeatedly insisted his supporters have been treated unfairly by the DOJ, the head prosecutor leading the charge claims they've only gone after the worst cases.