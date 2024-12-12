Trump vows to pardon Jan. 6 rioters within "first nine minutes" of presidency
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has laid out how he plans to pardon "non-violent" January 6 Capitol rioters within moments of taking office.
In an interview with Time Magazine – which recently dubbed him their 2024 Person of the Year – Trump explained that within "the first nine minutes" of his second presidency, he plans to look at each individual case and issue pardons to those who were non-violent.
"A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely," Trump said, further arguing that similar incidents that "caused death and destruction at levels not seen before" resulted in no arrests.
"Yeah, it's an important issue for me," he added. "They've suffered greatly, and in many cases they should not have suffered."
Since the riots – which resulted in hundreds of injuries and several deaths – Trump and his allies have tried aggressively to change the narrative about what took place that day.
During an interview with Fox News back in October, Trump insisted his supporters marched to the Capitol "peacefully and patriotically" to protest a "rigged election" as they have "the right" to do.
He went on to describe it as "a day of love," adding, "there was a beauty to it... that I've never seen before."
Though Trump has repeatedly insisted his supporters have been treated unfairly by the DOJ, the head prosecutor leading the charge claims they've only gone after the worst cases.
US attorney leading Jan. 6 cases explains the prosecution process
Back in September, 60 Minutes did an interview with Matthew Graves, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia who led the prosecutions of the Capitol rioters.
Graves explained that two weeks before the inauguration of Joe Biden – who defeated Trump in 2020 – the Justice Department under Trump's administration set guidelines as to who would be charged and what for.
The DOJ was directed to focus on those who entered into the Capitol, engaged in violent or destructive behavior, illegally carried firearms or other weapons, and those who helped others get into the building.
The charges to date have ranged from trespassing to the most serious charge of seditious conspiracy – which is using force to interfere with the operations of the government.
Of the 1,186 defendants that have been charged, 14 have been convicted of seditious conspiracy, including Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys militia, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison. 80% of all charged have pled guilty.
Graves made it clear that the DOJ's focus has been "holding people accountable for violent and destructive conduct," adding, "No one is being prosecuted for their views. They're being prosecuted for their acts."
