Kamala Harris gets major boost over Donald Trump in new national poll!

Since entering the 2024 presidential race last month, Kamala Harris has gained the lead over her rival, Donald Trump, in various polls across the country. © Collage: Michael Ciaglo & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An update from FiveThirtyEight, which compiles various polls conducted around the country to determine a national average, shows Harris leading her rival by two points.

Harris has been aggressively campaigning since becoming the Democratic candidate, and it appears to be working in some swing states, as she is now beating Trump in Pennsylvania by 1.1 point, Wisconsin by 1.8, and Michigan by two.

Trump, who has been campaigning sparsely in comparison, is maintaining a hold on some battleground states, such as North Carolina,

While Harris' lead may appear slim, it indicates a huge shift in fortunes since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her to as his replacement.

Trump was previously leading Biden in most states across the country by significant margins. Harris and her recently chosen running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have reinvigorated the party and its base.