Trump tests out new nicknames for Kamala Harris as his campaign continues to flounder

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been trying out some new nicknames and launching bizarre accusations aimed at his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris as his campaign continues to struggle.

Guess "Laffin' Kamala" isn't working that well for Trump. Oh, well – back to the drawing board!

On Monday evening, the former president shared a handful of posts on his Truth Social platform repeatedly misspelling his rival's name as "Kamabla."

"Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING," Trump claimed in one post.

"This will quadruple the cost of energy in America! DEPRESSION ANYONE!"

He continued to push the name in several other posts, describing "Kamabla" as incompetent, "the worst [vice president]," and claiming she is "afraid" to debate him because "she will be easier to defeat" than President Joe Biden, who Trump debated last month.

Trump also spent the day blaming Harris for Wall Street suffering huge losses on Monday, which he labeled the "KAMALA CRASH!"

These new lines of attack come as Trump and his campaign struggle to find an effective strategy to take on Harris, who continues to rise in the polls. He and his running mate JD Vance recently attempted to take aim at Harris' race and gender, but it embarrassingly backfired.