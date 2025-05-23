Chinese students left reeling after Trump's unprecedented attack on Harvard

Dismayed Chinese students were left in fear for their futures after President Donald Trump revoked Harvard University's right to enroll foreign nationals.

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Dismayed Chinese students were left in fear for their futures on Friday after President Donald Trump revoked Harvard University's right to enroll foreign nationals.

Chinese students were left shocked and panicked by US President Donald Trump's decision to revoke Harvard University's right to enroll foreign nationals. © SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The sharp escalation in Trump's longstanding feud with Harvard came as tensions simmer between Washington and Beijing over trade and other issues. Around 1,300 Chinese students are currently enrolled at Harvard, according to official figures, and hundreds of thousands more attend other universities in a country long viewed by many in China as a beacon of academic freedom and rigor. Admissions consultant Xiaofeng Wan, who advises overseas students on getting into top US universities, told AFP he had been on the phone with panicked clients all evening. "I've got questions not only from families but also from school-based college counselors in China as well, including principals of high schools," Wan said, speaking by phone from Massachusetts. "They were all shocked by the news. They could not believe that this actually happened."

China's prospective international students "pessimistic"

On the streets of Beijing on Friday, budding international students told AFP they felt their scholarly ambitions were now hanging in the balance. "I'm a bit panicked to be honest," said Jennifer, who was planning to attend college in the US this autumn. While she did not intend to apply to Harvard, "budget cuts and enrollment restrictions affect all universities in the United States, regardless of where you apply," said the 20-year-old. Her top choice, Ohio State University, said last month that the federal government had revoked the visas of at least seven of its international students. "My classmates and I feel like we don't have any particularly good solutions to this issue, other than being pessimistic," Jennifer said.

US damaging its own "image and international standing"

Trump has blasted Harvard for refusing to submit to unprecedented government control on admissions and hiring, and has falsely claimed it is rife with antisemitism. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that Thursday's move would also hold Harvard "accountable for... coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," without offering any details on the absurd claim. China's foreign ministry hit back on Friday, saying the ban would "only harm the image and international standing of the United States." The number of Chinese students at American universities has been declining in recent years but still stood at nearly 280,000 in the 2023-24 academic year, according to figures from the US State Department and the Institute of International Education. Entire industries have sprung up in China in recent decades as millions of people have risen into the middle class and plowed money into lucrative foreign educations for their children. "There's a great sense of panic among the international student community, both current and prospective," said Wan, the Massachusetts-based consultant. They are "concerned that the country of the US is closing the door on them."