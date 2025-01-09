Chuck Schumer floats compromise to Trump's "zany" vow to rename Gulf of Mexico

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed willingness to work with Donald Trump on his vow to rename the Gulf of Mexico if the incoming president agrees to work with Democrats on lowering costs for Americans.

During a Senate floor speech on Wednesday, Schumer described Trump's announcement that he plans to rename the ocean basin to "The Gulf of America" as another of his "strange and rather random ideas" which he shares on a "regular basis."

Schumer went on to float a compromise to make the bizarre idea come to fruition.

"Well, let me say this: I'd agree to working with Donald Trump on renaming the Gulf of Mexico only if he first agrees to work with us on an actual plan on lowering costs for America," Schumer said. "That's what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of water."

Schumer argued that Trump was "in over his head" with the plan and accused him of trying to "distract America with crazy ideas."

"Renaming the Gulf of Mexico may be a zany new idea, but it isn't going to help people save money at the grocery store," he continued. "It's not going to make trips to the pharmacy more affordable. It's not going to help anyone find a good-paying job."

"If Donald Trump wants to rename an ocean to sound more patriotic, I'd say we'll help him on one condition and only on one condition: Let's come up with a real plan first, not a concept of a plan, to lower prices for Americans," Schumer said.