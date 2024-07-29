Chuck Schumer urges Trump to rethink his VP pick: "one of the best things he ever did for Democrats"

Washington DC - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently criticized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for choosing Ohio Senator JD Vance to be his running mate.

In a recent interview, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (l.) said Donald Trump (c.) made "an in credibly bad choice" picking JD Vance (r.) to be his vice president. © Collage: Kent Nishimura & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Schumer did an interview with the CBS show Face the Nation, where he argued that Trump made "an incredibly bad choice" going with Vance.

"I think Donald Trump... he's probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day... it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic," Schumer explained.

"I'll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, 'Why did I pick this guy?'" he added.

"The choice may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats."

Schumer went on to say that Trump had "a choice" to make over keeping Vance on the ticket, and said he had "10 days before the Ohio ballot is locked in."

Trump has received heightened criticism over his pick, as Vance used to be a very outspoken "Never Trump" Republican, and holds views that may be problematic for Trump's agenda, such as his support for a national abortion ban.