Trump hits Columbia University with massive cuts over Gaza protests

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's administration said Friday it was cutting $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over claims the institution stood by "in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students" following pro- Palestinian protests.

Four government agencies announced in a statement "the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Trump said earlier this week that he would cut funding for schools that allow "illegal protests," his latest threat to turn off the flow of federal money to the country's education system.

Since last year, Columbia has seen a wave of student protests calling on the schools to divest from Israel amid the ongoing assault on Gaza, which has been deemed genocidal by human rights experts.

The university called in the New York Police Department to crack down on the demonstrations, leading to more than 100 student arrests in a brutally violent response.

Friday's statement, issued by the US General Services Administration, said the cuts were the "first round of action" – and that additional cancellations are expected to follow.